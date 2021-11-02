Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 219,900 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of SM Energy worth $14,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SM. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $853,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after buying an additional 26,705 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 190.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 80,205 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 6.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $37.34.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

