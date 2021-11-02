Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 107,700 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $11,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

