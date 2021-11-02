Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,600 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after buying an additional 297,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 61,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 94,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

