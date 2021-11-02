Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Takes $13.18 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,630 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Owens Corning by 122.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,599,000 after buying an additional 1,396,261 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9,054.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 893,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $55,722,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on OC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.15.

OC stock opened at $94.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

