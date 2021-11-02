Bristow Group (VTOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter.

Shares of VTOL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,869. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16. Bristow Group has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bristow Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Bristow Group worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

