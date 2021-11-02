Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the September 30th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of BTVCF stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Britvic has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $14.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

Get Britvic alerts:

About Britvic

Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. It operates through the following segments: GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France, Brazil, and International. The firm’s products include sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers, and energy drinks under the brand names Robinsons, Tango, J2O, drench, MiWadi, Ballygowan, Teisseire, Fruité, Maguary, DaFruta, Pepsi, 7UP, SoBe, and Mountain Dew.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.