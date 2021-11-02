Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. Brixmor Property Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.720-$1.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.98. 2,026,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,920. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.12.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,300. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brixmor Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $83,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

