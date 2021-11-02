Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 282,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,300. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $83,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

