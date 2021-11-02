Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

BNL traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.89. 9,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,387. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 56.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

BNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 107.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

