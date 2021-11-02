Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Down 22.6% in October

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,900 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the September 30th total of 295,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ:BYFC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,151. The stock has a market cap of $209.56 million, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.97. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 16.36%.
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
