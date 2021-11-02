Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Down 22.6% in October

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,900 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the September 30th total of 295,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:BYFC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,151. The stock has a market cap of $209.56 million, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.97. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 16.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadway Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 55.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 185.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 27,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.