Brokerages Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to announce sales of $342.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $345.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $339.46 million. RadNet posted sales of $291.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RDNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.24. 298,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,431. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, Director David L. Swartz purchased 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 56.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in RadNet during the third quarter worth about $518,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in RadNet by 8.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in RadNet by 6.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in RadNet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.