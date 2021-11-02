Brokerages Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to post $271.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.10 million and the highest is $271.21 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $258.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%.

Uniti Group stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 722.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1,450.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 434,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 406,321 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

