Brokerages Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post sales of $461.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.51 million to $473.59 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $440.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,555,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,824,000 after purchasing an additional 111,157 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,269,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 57,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

