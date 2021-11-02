Brokerages Expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EZCORP.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.08 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 326,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $418.75 million, a PE ratio of -25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. EZCORP has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 30.9% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 43,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 60,184 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 163.0% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 114,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 12.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 25,531 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.