Brokerages Expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMBI traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.20. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

