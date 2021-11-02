Brokerages Expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Gladstone Capital also posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

GLAD opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.43. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

