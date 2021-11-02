Brokerages Expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.45. Golden Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 384%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GDEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.85. 2,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,391. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 2.81. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $790,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $992,274.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $2,552,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $2,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $7,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

