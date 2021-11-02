Brokerages Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report $98.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.94 million to $99.30 million. Lannett posted sales of $126.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $430.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.36 million to $439.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $463.18 million, with estimates ranging from $450.35 million to $476.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lannett by 0.9% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,757,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,228,000 after acquiring an additional 66,618 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lannett by 2.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,933,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lannett by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,877,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lannett by 14.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 136,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lannett by 859.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 959,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 859,094 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LCI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.91. Lannett has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $113.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

