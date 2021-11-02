Brokerages Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Ventas reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.94.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 114,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,430,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.