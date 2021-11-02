Brokerages Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. UBS Group increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $542.59 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $287.49 and a 1 year high of $594.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $546.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.66.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

