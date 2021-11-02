Brokerages Set DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Price Target at $4.51

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.51.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRTT. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 131,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,824. The stock has a market cap of $254.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.71. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.45 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 26.13% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. Research analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 1,555,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $6,844,684.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 5,303,426 shares of company stock worth $21,718,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the second quarter worth about $222,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 590.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 122,920 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

