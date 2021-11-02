Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Price Target at $195.67

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASR traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.93. 18,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $115.45 and a 1-year high of $205.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $4.1171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.39%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

