Brokerages Set London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Target Price at GBX 9,738

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,738 ($127.23).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSEG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($134.57) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($143.72) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total transaction of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

LON LSEG traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 7,150 ($93.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,867.08. The firm has a market cap of £36.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 52 week high of £100.10 ($130.78).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

