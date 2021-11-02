Brokerages Set Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) PT at $17.75

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Danske downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Shares of SEOAY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 37,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,885. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.