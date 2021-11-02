Brokerages Set Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) PT at $31.36

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

SPCE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Virgin Galactic stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. 148,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,711,723. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

