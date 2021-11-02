Brokerages Set Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Target Price at $46.20

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSTO. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 34,701 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSTO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.76. 7,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,401. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.39.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

