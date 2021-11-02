Brokers Issue Forecasts for Republic Services, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Republic Services in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

RSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.08.

RSG opened at $132.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.60. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,674,000 after buying an additional 181,319 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after buying an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,704,000 after buying an additional 264,444 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

