Brokers Offer Predictions for Provident Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Provident Financial Services in a report released on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

PFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of PFS opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 96,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

