Brown Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,801.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,860.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,661.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

