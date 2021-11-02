Brown Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Brown Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after buying an additional 443,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after buying an additional 967,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,170,000 after buying an additional 197,752 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $229,646,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,428,000 after buying an additional 60,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $135.85 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,139,914. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

