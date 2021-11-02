Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.18 Per Share

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brunswick in a report issued on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.05. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.93.

NYSE BC opened at $97.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.00. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $63.18 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 27.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 61.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

