BSW Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 164,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 551,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,858,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 443.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 215,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 175,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,045,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,779 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI opened at $73.58 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

