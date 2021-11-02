BSW Wealth Partners Buys 1,006 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $65.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.84.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

