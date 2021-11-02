BSW Wealth Partners Buys 1,088 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 134.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $13,356,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 440,038 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,108,000 after purchasing an additional 99,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average of $68.38.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

