BSW Wealth Partners Has $281,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Amundi bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $390,832,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $124,983,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after buying an additional 1,850,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,646,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,968,000 after buying an additional 1,813,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $64.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

