BSW Wealth Partners Increases Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 24.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in ASE Technology were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth $85,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASX opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.3017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASE Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

