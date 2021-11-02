BSW Wealth Partners Purchases 421 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in AT&T were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $181.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

