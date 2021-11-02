BSW Wealth Partners Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.32.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $358.75 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.