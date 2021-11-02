BTIG Research Cuts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $110.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stephens lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.55.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,152,000 after acquiring an additional 171,315 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,687,000 after buying an additional 662,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,105,000 after buying an additional 480,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,749,000 after purchasing an additional 66,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

