Burency (BUY) Reaches Market Cap of $11.93 Million

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Burency has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Burency has a total market capitalization of $11.93 million and $942,085.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burency coin can now be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Burency alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00050491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.00217010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00093210 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Burency Coin Profile

BUY is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official website is burency.com . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.