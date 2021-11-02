Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Down to $15.53

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.53, but opened at $14.25. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 5,057 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BNR shares. Cowen started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of -1.59.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

