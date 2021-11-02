BWS Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AXT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for AXT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $361.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. AXT has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in AXT by 68.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 906,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AXT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,711 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AXT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AXT by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AXT by 14.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 728,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 89,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

