BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 30,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

BWXT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $434,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BWX Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of BWX Technologies worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

