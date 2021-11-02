Caas Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,760,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,259,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,100,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZETA shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

