Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.35% of Aequi Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Aequi Acquisition by 9.2% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 295,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $485,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 28.6% in the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $733,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aequi Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

