Caas Capital Management LP Invests $1.01 Million in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNAA. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at $354,000.

DNAA opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

