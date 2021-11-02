Caas Capital Management LP Sells 206,583 Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Caas Capital Management LP cut its stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) by 68.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,583 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,093,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,800,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,080,000.

NASDAQ:RTPYU opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

