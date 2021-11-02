Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $5,417,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $17,305,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 46.48 and a quick ratio of 46.48. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). On average, analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

