Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CABA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,096. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $349.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $6,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cabaletta Bio stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) by 361.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Cabaletta Bio worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CABA shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

