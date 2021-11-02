CACI International Inc Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $19.32 Per Share (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CACI International in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $19.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.67.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS.

CACI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.75.

Shares of CACI opened at $289.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01. CACI International has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $289.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CACI International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 20.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter valued at $996,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in CACI International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

